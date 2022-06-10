MADISON — Four west-central Wisconsin residents were among the 56 pardons announced Friday by Gov. Tony Evers.
The Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board heard from applicants virtually in April, and applications the panel recommended for pardon were forwarded to Evers for final consideration. To date, the governor has granted 554 pardons.
The governor's office provided the following details about the cases of regional residents included in the latest round of pardons:
• Max Kappus was 19 when officers found marijuana at his residence. He now resides in Eau Claire and has obtained two associate degrees, one in audio engineering and another in mechanical design. The court supports his pardon.
• Angela Rands was 31 when she issued worthless checks to support her family. She now resides in Chippewa Falls with her family and actively volunteers in her community.
• Gary Shilts was 19 when he stole a county-owned vehicle with friends. Now over two decades later, he resides in Ladysmith with his family and has worked in the construction industry for over 20 years.
• Trever Witt was 19 when, 21 years ago, he led police on a high-speed chase after failing to pull over. Witt now resides in Stanley with his family where he volunteers in his children’s sports.
"The folks receiving pardons today have worked hard to be contributing members of their communities and workplaces and to make amends for their past mistakes," Evers said in a news release. "Every pardon is an official act of forgiveness that allows these individuals to continue their important work giving back to their communities and reach their full potential."
The Wisconsin Constitution grants the governor the power to pardon individuals convicted of a crime. A pardon is an official act of forgiveness that restores some of the rights that are lost when someone is convicted of a felony, including the right to serve on a jury, hold public office and hold certain professional licenses. A pardon does not result in an expungement.