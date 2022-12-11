Fall graduates of CVTC will walk the stage of Zorn Arena between 7 and 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Doors to Zorn will open to guests at 5:30 p.m. All guests are asked to be seated by 6:50 p.m.
The nearest parking is in the Hibbard or Phillips lots. The Water Street and Haas lots will also be available.
UW-Stout
Two commencement ceremonies will be held at UW-Stout on Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Johnson Field House, 220 13th Ave. E, Menomonie.
An undergraduate ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. for all students graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts or a Bachelor of Science.
A graduate ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. for all students graduating from The Graduate School with degrees in Master of Science, Professional Science Master, Educational Specialist, Education Doctoral Degree or Master of Fine Arts.
Parking is available in any lot on campus, except for spots with reserved signs or meters. Lots 4 and 29 are the closest to the Johnson Field House.
Each student will receive five guest tickets. Doors will be open 45 minutes prior to the ceremony. Children 3 and under do not need a ticket. Remote viewing is available in the Memorial Student Center on the second floor. Live streams will also be available at uwstout.edu/commencement.
UW-River Falls
Fall graduates at UW-River Falls will walk the stage in a single ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Falcon Center, 1110 S. Main St., River Falls.
