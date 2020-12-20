CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Green Bay man has been charged with stealing $74,000 from an Eau Claire business during the eight years he worked there.
Tim A. Jones, 46, was charged in Chippewa County Court with theft from a business. He is slated to appear in court Tuesday.
According to the criminal complaint, Jones was division manager at Van Ert Electric’s Eau Claire office at 4233 Robin Road, in a portion of Eau Claire located within Chippewa County. The company’s president, Robert Van Ert, contacted police in December 2019 to report he had discovered Jones had been receiving cash or checks for scrap metal sales for several years, and Jones was keeping that money instead of returning it to the business. Jones started working at the business in July 2011, but the thefts likely began in 2013, after Jones became a division manager.
Police obtained Jones’ bank statements and determined he deposited $74,000 between July 2013 and when he was fired from the business in November 2019. Additionally, Van Ert said Jones used a company credit card to pay for a vacation package, and he still owed $3,100 on that bill.