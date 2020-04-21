CHIPPEWA FALLS — Dean Gullickson has been named the new Chippewa County Board chairman.
In a secret ballot Tuesday night, Gullickson defeated Supervisor Annette Hunt on an 8-7 vote.
Gullickson, a retired state Department of Natural Resources warden and town of Tilden resident, was elected to the board in 2016.
Glen Sikorski of the town of Arthur was named vice chair, defeating Tom Thornton of Stanley.
The board’s previous chairman, Leigh Darrow, did not seek re-election to the position. Darrow had served as chairman for the past year.