EAU CLAIRE — More than $6 million will go toward renovating the UW-Eau Claire Haas Fine Arts Center over the next two summers.
Improvements to the 50-year-old building include remodeling rehearsal spaces and classrooms to improve acoustics. The renovations will occur in two phases in summer 2021 and summer 2022 and will mainly impact two large rooms used for choral and instrumental rehearsals.
The project, estimated to total about $6.7 million, was approved Friday by the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents.
In a UW-Eau Claire news release, Gretchen Peters, professor of music history and chair of the music and theatre arts department, said a recording control room between the two rehearsal rooms is being renovated and that new recording equipment will be installed. Acoustics also will be addressed in three additional classrooms adjacent to the rehearsal rooms, creating additional and more effective rehearsal space.
According to Peters, the building’s practice room suite, which has about 40 small rooms, will also undergo a significant renovation so students will have quieter spaces in which to practice. Heating, ventilation and air conditioning infrastructure will be upgraded as well.