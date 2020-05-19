The Eau Claire County Board welcomed a new member and heard financial information during its meeting Tuesday.
The County Board appointed Chris Hambuch-Boyle as District 16 county supervisor. Emily Huerta was elected to serve as District 16 supervisor in April but could no longer do so because she lives outside of the district boundaries. County Board Chair Nick Smiar nominated Hambuch-Boyle, who most recently served as a board member for the Eau Claire school district.
Finance Director Norb Kirk discussed the county’s finances from January through March. Its first quarter numbers were consistent with the first three months of previous years, and slightly better in many cases, but fiscal information from April going forward will likely be much worse because of COVID-19.
“Some of the leading indicators are not indicative of what we’re going to see going forward,” Kirk said.
The County Board approved a resolution “recognizing, commending and thanking” Patrick LaVelle and Bert Moritz for their years of service to the county. LaVelle served as a supervisor from April 1986 to April 2020. Moritz served as a supervisor from April 2018 to April 2020.
A seven-person task force to lead the county’s response to COVID-19 this year and next year will meet every two weeks. The next meeting is May 27. It will oversee the county’s “bridge plan” to deal with financial losses as a result of COVID-19.
The next County Board meeting is slated for June 16.