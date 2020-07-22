Sarah Lindsay, left, and Elayna Chambers of Eau Claire enjoy their hammocks Wednesday at Owen Park in Eau Claire. July 22 was National Hammock Day.The hammock dates back thousands of years to Central America, where it protected people from creatures and dirt. However, the netted bed didn’t find Europe until explorers brought it back in the 17th century. Not long after, the hammock found its way onto naval ships, providing comfort and maximizing space. After swaying across the oceans, the hammock eventually became a more leisurely item. Made from a variety of fabrics, it suspended between trees in backyards and at lake cabins. Easily packed into a backpack, hammocks became essential elements of survival. Hikers, campers and mountain climbers added the light and compact sleep sling to their kits. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.