EAU CLAIRE — Six-year-old Colton Kupskey spoke for a lot of people when he said what he wants from the new year. He paused, thought for a moment.
“COVID-19 could be over,” he said.
Saturday’s weather was ideal for getting outside and enjoying a Wisconsin winter. There was just enough snow at Pinehurst Park to make the walk up its hills worth it for sledding. Others skated or skied as temperatures rose to just short of freezing.
Colton’s mom, Andrea Kupskey, said the pandemic’s concerns overrode so much of 2020 that it’s almost hard to think about what comes next. “I guess I really haven’t thought that much about it.”
What she has thought about is work. The family lives in Chippewa Falls and they are ready for classtime to return to the classroom. She’s a teacher, and she has been impressed with how everyone has worked to adapt to the changes between in-person and online classes.
“It’s really quite impressive,” she said.
For Loris Divine, Saturday was a chance to get out and try some cross-country skiiing. LIke the Kupskeys, he said he’d like to see the pandemic ebb this year. He’s also trying not to get ahead of himself. He understood there is a long way to go before it’s over.
Still, he’d like to see “some resemblance of visiting with people normally.” As vaccinations continue that seems possible later in the year.
The New Year’s weekend marked the opening of Eau Claire’s skating rinks at seven community parks, including Pinehurst. While the afternoon’s activities largely lent themselves to distancing, there are some changes in 2021. The rinks have lights that will let people extend the fun into the evening, but the indoor warming shelters that are usually open won’t allow people in them this year.
Wisconsin’s COVID numbers are down since their peak in mid-November, but there remains reason for concern. The drop in new cases was accompanied by a fall in the seven-day rolling average for positive tests. That has changed, with the rolling average rising since Christmas.
But the state remains in much better shape than at the peak. Only three counties statewide remain in the critically high category, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and no county has a rising trajectory despite the increase in the rate of positive tests.
Divine said there was one other thing he’d like to see become possible in 2021.
“Travel would be nice,” he added. “That’s been on hold.”
Travel may take a little bit to rebound, but it’s likely also coming back this year. Provided, that is, that the progress Wisconsin has made in the past six weeks continues.