EAU CLAIRE — The hearing in a criminal case involving a former Eau Claire County Department of Human Service employee has been moved to March.
A hearing in State of Wisconsin v. Zer Y. X. Smith was originally scheduled for Tuesday morning but was pushed back last week to March 8.
Smith, a former DHS employee, was charged Aug. 11, 2020, with four felony counts of fraudulent writings by a corporation officer and five misdemeanor counts of fraudulent use of a credit card. Each felony carries a maximum sentence of six years in prison and a fine of $10,000. Each misdemeanor carries a maximum sentence of nine months in prison and a fine of $10,000.
Bail for Smith, age 40, was set at a $4,000 signature bond, which was signed on Aug. 11, 2020, and Smith was ordered to have no contact with DHS employees, finances, accounts or credit cards. Smith was fired from her position Oct. 14, 2019 after a department investigation into her transactions.
A pretrial conference in the case occurred on Aug. 31, 2020.
This is at least the third time a hearing in the case has been rescheduled to a later date. A hearing was initially slated for Oct. 5 but was later moved to Nov. 10, then Jan. 5 and now March 8.
Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King is the prosecuting attorney, and Harry Hertel is Smith’s defense attorney. Judge John Manydeeds is the court official.