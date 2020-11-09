CHIPPEWA FALLS — The passenger in a pickup truck that struck and killed three Girls Scouts and a mother on Nov. 3, 2018, has requested a new judge handle his case, bringing court proceedings to a halt.
John E. Stender, 23, 817 2nd Ave., is charged in Chippewa County Court with harboring/aiding a felony-falsifying information, and intentionally abusing a hazardous substance, which is a misdemeanor.
A preliminary hearing had been slated for Monday. However, defense attorney Harry Hertel filed a request Nov. 3 -- on the two-year anniversary of the crash -- seeking a substitute judge be appointed. The case was originally assigned to Judge Steve Cray, who has since retired. It was then turned over to Judge Ben Lane.
With Hertel's motion, the case has been taken off the court calendar until a new judge is assigned. No trial dates have been set. An attorney can only request one judicial substitution.
Stender was a passenger in Colten Treu’s pickup when it struck a group of Girl Scouts as they cleaned debris out of a ditch on Highway P in Lake Hallie. In March, Treu was sentenced to 54 years in prison for causing the four deaths and severely injuring another person. Stender remains free on bond, with the requirement that he cannot possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs, including aerosol cans for “huffing” purposes.
According to the criminal complaint, Treu and Stender had purchased an aerosol can at the Lake Hallie Walmart and were driving back to Treu’s home at 1060 Joseph St., Chippewa Falls. Both men had “huffed” from the aerosol can during the drive.
The crash happened as Treu was driving northbound on Highway P, just south of the Highway 29 overpass. Treu’s vehicle veered off the west side of the road and struck the group of Girl Scouts as they were removing litter.
During his sentencing hearing, Treu claimed Stender caused the crash. Treu said he yelled at Stender, saying “What are you doing?” when Stender grabbed the wheel. Treu said he overcorrected the vehicle and wound up going in the ditch, where he struck the Girl Scouts. However, Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell pointed out that Treu didn’t hit his brakes and immediately stop the vehicle.
In interviews with law enforcement, Stender admitted he grabbed the wheel of the car, causing Treu to yell at him. Stender recalled seeing one person being struck by the vehicle; he hit his head and lost consciousness. He woke up just before they arrived at Treu’s home.
After striking the five people — one Girl Scout who was hit survived the crash — Treu drove his vehicle back to his home rather than staying at the scene. He then hid the pickup in a garage. Stender did not immediately assist law enforcement or return to the scene, leading to the charge of assisting or harboring a felon.
Newell filed the charges against Stender just days after Treu’s sentencing concluded.
The four people killed in the crash were Autumn Helgeson and Jayna S. Kelley, 9, both of Lake Hallie, Haylee J. Hickle, 10, and her mother, Sara Jo Schneider, 32, both of the town of Lafayette.