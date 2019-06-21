062219_dr_paddle_1a
Buy Now

Sisters Mackenzie, left, and Morgan Jensen of Colfax used their stand-up paddle boards Thursday on Half Moon Lake in Eau Claire. The sisters were wise to take advantage of the mild weather when they did, as the National Weather Service forecast indicates thunderstorms are likely tonight and Sunday. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

Contact: 715-833-9209, eric.lindquist@ecpc.com, @ealscoop on Twitter