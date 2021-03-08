Roofing
Buy Now

Scott Denning, left, and Tyler Flynn of TF Exteriors in Eau Claire put a new steel roof on the newly opened Rolbiecki's Rinkside Bar & Grill on Menomonie Street Monday in Eau Claire. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

Scott Denning, left, and Tyler Flynn of TF Exteriors in Eau Claire put a new steel roof on the newly opened Rolbiecki's Rinkside Bar & Grill on Menomonie Street Monday in Eau Claire. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.