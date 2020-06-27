Wisconsin State Patrol troopers arrested a man Saturday after a high-speed chase that occurred around 1:35 a.m., according to a news release.
The suspected driver, 44-year-old James Allen Connor of Bemidji, Minn, was traveling west on Interstate 94 near Black River Falls when troopers attempted to stop him for speeding. The driver then increased his speed to about 103 mph.
Troopers learned the vehicle was stolen as it continued east on Highway 54. A pursuit intervention technique was used, and the vehicle became disabled after crashing into a ditch. The driver fled and attempted to swim across a pond before being captured.
The driver will be charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and multiple felony warrants.