Above-average levels of uranium were discovered last week in a village of Ridgeland well.
According to a press release from the Dunn County Health Department, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources found last Tuesday that a well exceeded the Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) for uranium.
Monitoring of the well since March 2019 showed average results of 34.75 micrograms per liter of uranium for the year, higher than the MCL of 30 micrograms per liter.
Uranium is an element present in nearly all rocks, soil and air. Most uranium is naturally eliminated from a person’s body, but high levels of the element can cause illness by affecting kidney functions, the department stated.
The DNR, Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Dunn County are investigating the source and to learn if other nearby wells are impacted.
The county plans to host a public forum in Ridgeland after more details are known.
Health department officials could not be immediately reached for comment.