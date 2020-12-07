Walls are being formed at the new Hy-Vee grocery site Monday on East Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire. The company plans to build a 95,000-square-foot supermarket on the site that had been home to Kmart until the discount retailer closed the location in February 2015. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.
