HyVee Construction
Walls are being formed at the new Hy-Vee grocery site Monday in Eau Claire. The company plans to build a 95,000-square-foot supermarket on the site that had been home to Kmart until the discount retailer closed the location in February 2015. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

