EAU CLAIRE — Leaders of a new Eau Claire County committee overseeing the process of building an eight-figure county highway facility were named Tuesday.
Supervisor Jim Dunning is chair of the committee, and Supervisor Ray Henning serves as vice chair of the committee. Both appointments came during the first meeting of the seven-member committee.
The committee, which meets monthly, will supervise design and construction of a new Highway Department facility on the south side of Eau Claire. The facility has an estimated price tag of $24 million. Plans call for construction near U.S. 53 and Highway I.
The goal is to bring all county highway vehicles and equipment under one roof and provide additional climate-controlled storage. It should include space for shops, offices, garage, storage and grounds. The facility will likely also have other amenities, including a multipurpose room and a kitchen for the county’s Meals on Wheels program, which is currently located in Fall Creek.
The project manager is County Facilities Director Matt Theisen. The two assistant project managers are Highway Commissioner Jon Johnson and Assistant Highway Commissioner Brian Spilde.
Instead of taking multiple phases to fund the new highway facility, design and construction of the building will occur consecutively. The committee on Tuesday received information on criteria needed by firms applying to be hired for the architectural and engineering portion and the construction portion of the project.
Theisen said an architectural and engineering firm should be selected by the end of February, and the facility design is expected to be completed by the end of July. Construction is projected to start in August and finish in March 2023. A full move-in of county operations is expected to occur by May 2023.
The committee has an end date of June 30, 2023. The seven members are: Dunning, Henning, Supervisor Colleen Bates, Supervisor Judy Gatlin, Supervisor Robin Leary, Supervisor Nick Smiar and Supervisor Jerry Wilkie.
The next Highway Building Committee meeting is scheduled for Feb. 10.