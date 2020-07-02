The Eau Claire County Highway Committee received information on four options regarding future plans for facilities and road repair during its meeting Thursday morning.
The first option involves building a new facility and maintaining current levels of work on roads and bridges. The second scenario would entail building a new facility and decreasing work on roads and bridges. The third option would renovate existing facilities and decrease funding on roads and bridges. The fourth scenario would result in no new work on current or new facilities while maintaining current levels of work on roads and bridges.
The Highway Committee did not take any action on the four options, which were presented for informational purposes. The scenarios will now be presented to the County Administration Committee and Finance and Budget Committee and then to the County Board to consider as part of the 2021 annual budget.
The four possibilities range widely in costs and are complicated by shrinking state and local budgets as a result of COVID-19.
“We’re in tough times; I don’t know how else to slice this,” Eau Claire County Highway Commissioner Jon Johnson said. “I think the tough decision is going to be whether this (new) facility is green lit or not.”
The first option would result in total debt of $24.37 million. It involves constructing a new Highway Department building on the south side of Eau Claire near U.S. 53 and Highway I. The building would include new facilities for shops, offices, garage, storage and grounds.
Johnson said the Highway Department currently has half the amount of indoor storage it needs. The new facility would bring all vehicles and equipment under one roof and provide additional climate-controlled storage. To finance this option, the department would borrow $12.37 million in 2022 and $12 million in 2024. Maintaining the $4.6 million in current investments for work on roads and bridges would reduce spending in those areas by about $1 million per year beginning in 2023 due to improved conditions.
The second scenario would result in the new building but reduce road and bridge funding by $2 million annually from 2022-26, a total decrease of $10 million, thus creating total debt of $14.37 million and gradual deterioration of roads.
The third scenario involves the same $10 million decrease in spending on roads and bridges, worsening their overall conditions. The department would then use that money to renovate existing buildings at its location in Altoona, so no debt would occur.
The existing buildings would receive phased renovations averaging $2 million per year until 2026. There would still not be enough indoor storage space, resulting in quicker wear and tear on county vehicles. In this scenario, the department would also likely sell its property near U.S. 53, since it would no longer be the site of a new facility.
Options two and three would also result in a decrease in funding from the state’s General Transportation Aids program. The GTA money depends on county investments in roads and bridges, so if county spending goes down, the GTA money it receives decreases as well. Funding from the GTA program covers most of the Highway Department’s general maintenance program, so a reduction would result in maintenance cuts.
“We’re in pretty rough shape if we go down that road where GTA is cut,” Johnson said.
Option four would result in the department continuing its current operations, meaning no spending on new or renovated facilities and investing $4.6 million annually in road and bridge work. Not spending on new buildings would eventually result in repairs needed to existing buildings, which would cost about $3.3 million over a 10-year period.
The next Highway Committee meeting is scheduled for July 16.