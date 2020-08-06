EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Highway Committee heard updates on next year’s Highway Department budget during its meeting Thursday morning.
The Highway Department projects revenues of about $24.3 million in 2021, an 8.4% increase from its 2020 projected revenues of $22.3 million. The department also projects expenses of about $24.3 million in 2021, an 11.6% increase from its 2020 projected expenses of $21.5 million. That includes the county highway maintenance budget, which is projected to decrease from $3.24 million this year to $2.87 million next year, a reduction of 11.3%.
The Highway Committee is scheduled to hold a joint meeting in September with the Finance and Budget Committee to further discuss next year’s budget.
Road conditions
The 2019 overall PASER rating was 5.9 on a scale of 1 to 10 for the county’s approximately 420 miles of roads. The rating stood at 5.4 in 2018. PASER is a system that rates pavement from 1 through 10, with roads between 5 and 6 being in fair condition.
Last year in the county, 61.5 miles of road had a 9 or 10 rating; 185.5 miles of road had a 7 or 8 rating; 48.2 miles of road had a 5 or 6 rating; 36.2 miles of road had a 3 or 4 rating; and 89.7 miles of road had a 1 or 2 rating.
The 208 miles of roads that receive traffic of 600 or more cars per day had a rating of 6.58. The 104 miles of roads with between 200 and 600 cars per day had a rating of 5.79. The 108 miles of roads with fewer than 200 cars per day had a rating of 4.69. Highway Commissioner Jon Johnson said the department will likely have an interactive map this fall showing the location and condition of all highways.
The current county goal is to have an overall road rating of 6.0. Moving forward, Johnson said the department needs to determine the overall rating it wants and determine the costs per road mile to maintain that rating.
The next Highway Committee meeting is scheduled for Aug. 20.