History Center in the making

Construction is continuing this week on the Chippewa Area History Center in Chippewa Falls. The 19,000-square-foot center will include exterior design elements from the Chippewa Lumber and Boom Co. mill, which closed in 1910 but once was promoted as the largest sawmill in the world under one roof. The History Center, located just outside the entrance to Irvine Park, will feature large spaces to host events highlighting local history, meeting rooms and a wide array of displays. The new museum also will be home to the Chippewa County Genealogical Society. Construction, which began in September, is estimated to cost $3.5 million, of which 80% has been raised by the Chippewa County Historical Society. The two-story building is expected to be completed late this year or early in 2022. Anyone interested in donating to the project can do so online at chippewaareahistorycenter.org or by mail to: Chippewa Area History Center, C/O Community Foundation of Chippewa County, P.O. Box 153, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729-0153.