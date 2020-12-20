Hmong care packages

True Vue, left, of Black & Brown Womyn Coalition and Blia Schwahn of the Eau Claire Area School District Hmong PTA bag rice Friday for distribution to Hmong families in Eau Claire. Other items given out were masks, sanitizer, water, books, Goodwill vouchers and $25 gift cards to Woodman's. The care packages were intended to aid Hmong families who are less likely to seek community resources for food and other needs because what's available may not fit the needs of their families due to cultural differences. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.