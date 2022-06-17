Nao Shoua Xiong of Wausau, president of the Wisconsin Lao Veterans of America, far right, spoke at the Menomonie High School Monday as part of Martin Luther King Jr. day. Xiong said he was honored to speak with students and share the story of Hmong veterans who helped save U.S. military members during the Vietnam War. Lao Veterans chapter members Yang Ker Lor, left, and Wa Kou Thou, center, also attended the event.
WASHINGTON — The entire Wisconsin Congressional delegation came together Thursday to introduce the Hmong Congressional Gold Medal Act to honor the distinguished service of Hmong individuals who fought alongside American troops throughout the Vietnam War.
Throughout the course of the Vietnam War, more than 30,000 Hmong people aided American combat efforts by fighting on the ground, flying combat missions, rescuing downed pilots and gathering intelligence.
"The Hmong people were vital partners to American troops during the Vietnam War. We owe so much to these brave individuals, and to our Hmong neighbors who call Wisconsin home today," U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, said in a statement. "I'm proud to join the entire Wisconsin delegation in introducing the Hmong Congressional Gold Medal Act to honor their service and contributions."
Kind joined Republican Reps. Glenn Grothman, Tom Tiffany, Scott Fitzgerald, Mike Gallagher and Bryan Steil and Democratic Reps. Mark Pocan and Gwen Moore in introducing this bipartisan legislation that had a total of 38 bipartisan sponsors.
Of the estimated 327,000 Hmong people living in the United States, nearly 60,000 call Wisconsin home, making up the third largest Hmong population in the nation.
"We are lucky to have so many Hmong people call Wisconsin home, and we owe it to the Hmong veterans that fearlessly served in the fight against communism to give them the distinction and support they deserve," Tiffany said in a statement. "The Hmong Congressional Gold Medal Act would give our Hmong veterans the recognition they deserve by awarding a Congressional Gold Medal to those who honorably served in the Vietnam War."