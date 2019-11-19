Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Tuesday in Eau Claire that more counties and one tribe will be offering more treatment court and diversion programs in Wisconsin, including a pair of projects in the west-central region of the state.
These new and expanded programs are funded by an additional $1.5 million over the biennium, made available through the 2019-2021 state budget.
The regional projects include an award of more than $70,000 to Ho-Chunk Nation to support its established Healing to Wellness Court in Jackson County and more than $13,000 to Buffalo and Pepin counties to support a newly established driver program that will provide needed transportation services for their diversion program participants.
“Expanding access to treatment for Wisconsinites with substance-use disorder is a critical part of our effort to reduce substance abuse,” Kaul said in a news release. “I’m proud to announce grants that will support treatment and diversion options for people who become involved in the criminal justice system due to an addiction.”
Gov. Tony Evers said in the release that funding for the treatment alternatives and diversion programs was added to the budget because the programs are a critical and compassionate part of the criminal justice system.
The TAD program provides local jurisdictions with options to give non-violent offenders an opportunity to enter diversion programs or treatment court programs as a safe alternative to jail or prison confinement. These options typically involve drug and/or alcohol abuse treatment, case management and other risk reduction services.
Diverting non-violent offenders into substance abuse treatment improves outcomes for individuals with a substance use disorder, and keeps them out of jail and correctional facilities — thereby saving bed space and taxpayer dollars — as well as treating the underlying addiction that may have influenced them to commit a crime or may contribute to future criminal behavior, the Justice Department said in the release.