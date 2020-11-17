EAU CLAIRE – The city announced Tuesday the Hobbs Ice Arena will close to the public as of Wednesday, and will not reopen before Dec. 8.
The announcement comes as the Chippewa Valley experiences a sharp increase in the number of COVID cases. While earlier rises in Wisconsin were largely centered on the Milwaukee and Fox Valley areas, the current increases are taking a significant toll locally.
Renee Tyler, community services director, made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. During the closure there will be no hockey practices, figure skating, open skates or competitive games. Other winter programming is also on hold.
“The message from both Governor Evers and the Eau Claire City-County Health Department is that we avoid gatherings of any size with individuals who are not members of our immediate family or household,” Tyler wrote. “The Eau Claire Skating Community is passionate about your sport, and we know you are as passionate about doing your part to help keep our entire Eau Claire Community safe by temporarily pausing your gatherings at Hobbs Ice Arena. Stay well and we look forward to welcoming you back to the rink as soon as we can safely do so.”
Officials plan to re-evaluate the closure on Dec. 8.
The arena has had an eventful year already. Its budget was slimmed from $906,000 to $615,750 due to curtailed activities. Over the summer, officials took advantage of the space available to move the Catholic Charities homeless shelter to the arena. The move allowed better spacing of those at the shelter than its normal home.
In October, the shelter moved to the former Hansen’s IGA in preparation for the arena’s reopening for winter activities.
Eau Claire County had about 2,500 confirmed COVID cases in early October, when the shelter moved out of the arena. That total now stands at more than 6,200. The county’s death toll has gone from fewer than 10 at that time to 46 as of Tuesday. Other area counties have seen similarly steep increases in the number of COVID cases they are facing.
The rising numbers have also created serious concerns about the ability of area hospitals to keep up. Bans on visitors and elective procedures, steps taken in many areas this past spring, have returned to Chippewa Valley hospitals as beds fill up.
State data suggests at least 80 percent of the beds in northwestern Wisconsin hospitals are occupied.