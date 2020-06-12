A Holcombe man was found guilty of first degree intentional homicide Friday in Rusk County Court.
Preston D. Kraft, 33, was found guilty of shooting and killing Robert Petit in May 2018. Kraft was also found guilty of bail jumping.
The verdicts were announced around 1 p.m. Friday after jurors deliberated for just under two-and-a-half hours. First degree intentional homicide is a Class A felony, so Kraft could face life in prison.
Kraft was accused of shooting at Petit in the town of Ruby, northeast of Holcombe in Chippewa County, on April 28, 2018. He was also accused of then shooting and killing Petit in Rusk County on May 19, 2018. The charge of attempted homicide in Chippewa County was later dropped.
According to the criminal complaint, Petit told police that he approached Kraft’s camper on April 28, 2018, when Kraft fired a gun in the air, in his direction. Kraft reportedly told him, “If you come any closer, I am going to kill you.” Petit fled the area and alerted authorities.
Three officers approached the camper but found it unoccupied. However, officers found a spent shell casing on the step outside the camper, and that was seized as evidence. No gun was located.
According to the criminal complaint in the Rusk County case, Kraft shot and killed Petit at N1796 S. Blueberry Road in the town of Willard on May 18, 2018. An officer found Petit lying in the driveway at the residence with a head injury. He was flown to Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Eau Claire where he was pronounced dead. Kraft was arrested in Rusk County after a five-day manhunt. Officers located him after a tip he was northwest of Ladysmith.