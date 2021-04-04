CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Holcombe man who was more than three times the legal limit when he rolled his vehicle near Bloomer in February 2020 has been sentenced to one year in jail after he was convicted of his fifth drunken-driving offense.
Douglas A. Piper, 57, 26924 264th St., pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to fifth-offense drunken driving.
Judge James Isaacson also placed Piper on probation for three years, and ordered Piper to complete 300 hours of community service. Piper must pay $2,563 in court costs and fines, he must submit a DNA sample, and complete counseling. Piper was granted Huber work release privileges.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Chippewa County deputy responded to a report of a one-vehicle rollover in the southbound lanes of U.S. 53 at 6:03 p.m. Feb. 1, 2020, in the town of Woodmohr. The dispatch report said there a single male occupant in the vehicle, and he was unconscious.
The vehicle appeared to have entered the median driving about 60 feet, striking a pile of snow and causing it to go into the air, rolling about four times. The vehicle landed on its wheels, facing northeast in the median, next to the northbound lanes. Piper was still behind the wheel, wearing his seat belt. He was taken to a nearby hospital. Medical staff have diagnosed him with spinal injuries and broken ribs.
When an officer interviewed him, Piper admitted he had been consuming alcohol. Piper refused to submit to a preliminary breath test. However, a blood draw sent to the state crime lab showed a 0.258 blood alcohol level, which is more than three times the legal limit. However, a blood draw at the hospital showed a 0.324 level.
Online court records show Piper was convicted of his fourth drunken-driving offense in Taylor County Court that occurred in November 2017. He served 330 days in jail on that offense.