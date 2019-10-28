LAKE HALLIE — A Holcombe woman has been arrested after leading Lake Hallie police on a high-speed chase on Saturday.
Brandolyn A. Charles, 28, is facing possible charges of fleeing an officer, reckless driving, operating under the influence of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, a probation violation and other minor traffic violations, according to Lake Hallie Police Chief Cal Smokowicz.
The incident began at 11:48 p.m. Saturday when officers were sent to the Walmart parking lot after receiving a call of a woman, later identified as Charles, who was acting irrational and appeared to be under the influence of drugs. Officers located Charles. However, when they attempted to contact her, she drove away at a high rate of speed through the parking lot.
She continued to speed out onto Commercial Boulevard, then onto Highway OO, with speeds reaching 90 to 93 mph.
The Chippewa Falls Police Department attempted to deploy road spikes at Highway 124 at Woodward Avenue, but she avoided them. She took the Business Highway 29 exit ramp, where she lost control of her car and spun out. She attempted to flee on foot into a wooded area.