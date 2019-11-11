Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.To continue reading, please purchase a subscription. Already a subscriber but having difficulty logging in? Please contact print.subscriptions@ecpc.com.
C.J. Mavis of the Altoona Fire Department, left, and Jason Barnet of the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office present the colors at the start of the Veterans Day program Monday at Altoona High School. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.
C.J. Mavis of the Altoona Fire Department, left, and Jason Barnet of the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office present the colors at the start of the Veterans Day program Monday at Altoona High School. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.