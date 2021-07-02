EAU CLAIRE — It’s going to be hot this holiday weekend, but probably not anything that will break a record.
The National Weather Service expects highs in the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday. But, unlike the heat one month ago, this isn’t expected to stick around long. Storms arrive Sunday night and, while Monday will still be hot and sticky, cooler air will arrive by Tuesday.
Forecasters don’t think the storms will interfere with fireworks on Sunday. Most should arrive in the region after 1 a.m., long after most displays have wrapped up.
About those records, though. Despite being near the height of summer, Eau Claire’s record for the Fourth of July isn’t as high as you might think. The hottest recorded temperature for the date was 98 degrees in 2012, according to the Midwestern Regional Climate Center. The average is a comparatively comfortable 82.
Weather cool enough to want a jacket on the morning of the fourth isn’t unheard of, but it’s rare as well. The record low for the date comes from 1972, when the morning thermometer dipped down to 42 degrees.
Rain isn’t usually a major issue for the holiday, either. The area has seen a half-inch or more on only four occasions since 1950.