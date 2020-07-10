Potential changes to the Eau Claire County Administrative Department were pushed back during the Human Resources Committee meeting Friday morning.
The committee had on its agenda three related action items that would adjust duties and pay for a few employees. The moves would: turn an administrative specialist role into an assistant to the county administrator role; turn a risk analyst position into a risk manager position; and add responsibilities to the facilities director occupation. The three potential changes come as a result of the retirement of administrative operations manager Frank Draxler, whose position will no longer exist if the moves are approved.
The two new positions would receive slight pay increases, as would the facilities director. By cutting the salary for the administrative operations manager, an occupation that receives about $122,000 annually, and moving a few roles around, the county would save about $106,000 in 2021.
After about 30 minutes of discussion, the committee withdrew the three items from the agenda. The adjustments will likely be part of the 2021 budget proposal later this year.
During the meeting, Supervisors Stella Pagonis and Judy Gatlin raised questions about the timing of the moves, noting that they would occur in the midst of cost-saving measures like monthly furlough days and a freeze on pay increases for all county workers.
“It’s telling our employees one thing and then doing another,” Gatlin said.
County Administrator Kathryn Schauf said she understands their timing concerns and that the changes require explanation. She said if timing is an issue, the county can instead include the resolutions as part of the overall 2021 budget.
Schauf acknowledged that many incongruous actions are occurring at once, which puts the county “in an awkward position.” However, even in a pandemic, the county is still looking to keep and attract employees and must pay them accordingly, Schauf said.
Schauf said Draxler’s retirement puts “significant stress” on the Administrative Department to fulfill its responsibilities. She added that the proposed moves are consistent with what the county is asking department managers to do during this difficult financial time: look at its employee structure and, if necessary, make changes to save costs.
“If a manager came today and said, ‘I want to do this,’ I would support that 100%,” Schauf said.
Independent of timing concerns, Pagonis said she is not opposed to the changes themselves. However, she said more time is needed to determine if the current positions have taken on more responsibilities as a result of Draxler’s retirement. If that is true in a few months, the proposed changes can be part of the 2021 budget.
That “makes more sense than doing it in the middle of a pandemic, in the middle of telling every other employee they’re not getting their step raise,” Pagonis said.
The next Human Resources Committee meeting is scheduled for July 13, a special meeting.