More than 300 people gathered in Phoenix Park Monday evening to honor and remember George Floyd during an hourlong vigil.
For most of the 60 minutes, the racially diverse group of all ages stood and sat silently; the only sounds came from birds chirping or a breeze rustling through tree leaves. Spontaneous chants of “I can’t breathe!” and “Say his name! George Floyd!” occasionally rang out.
People held signs with messages including “I Can’t Breathe,” “The Time for Change is Now,” “Justice for George,” “Rest in Power,” “No Justice No Peace,” “I Stand With You,” “No Lives Matter Until Black Lives Matter,” “Hands Up Don’t Shoot” and “I understand I will never understand, but I will stand with you!” Two people held a flag that read “Indigenous People for Black Lives Matter.”
Floyd, an African American man, died at age 46 May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer, pressed his knee onto Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin and three other officers were fired the day after Floyd’s death, and on Friday, Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
As of 7 p.m. Monday, there were no arrests related to the vigil, according to Josh Miller, Eau Claire Police Department spokesman. The vigil occurred the day after a peaceful demonstration in Eau Claire and an online remembrance vigil and community discussion.
Holding “Black Lives Matter” signs, Alesha and Makayla Patterson were two of the attendees.
“We’re just out here wanting our voices to be heard,” Alesha Patterson said. “It’s time for everybody to come together and stand up for what’s right. We know right from wrong.”
Alesha Patterson believes all four officers involved in Floyd’s death should be jailed.
“If anybody went out and did that, they would be in jail today,” Alesha Patterson said. “(Floyd) can’t get up and live his life. He can’t go home. He can’t go see his family. (The officers) can sit and have dinner with their families. He can’t.”
Ivy Anderson agreed, saying all four officers should be criminally charged in Floyd’s death.
Anderson and Alex Meffert have lived in Eau Claire for a few years, but both grew up in Minneapolis. They delivered supplies and medical kits Sunday to the Twin Cities. On Monday, vigil attendees donated supplies to Minneapolis including paper towels, toilet paper, diapers, tissues, hand sanitizer and deodorant.
Anderson and Meffert expressed anger but not surprise upon seeing Floyd’s death, the latest of many African Americans killed during encounters with law enforcement in recent years.
“I was extremely angry, but the sad part about it is I wasn’t surprised that it happened,” Meffert said. “I think that’s what makes me the most angry about the whole situation.”
To lessen those types of encounters, Meffert said police training could improve nationwide.
“There are a lot of situations that shouldn’t turn to violence or brutality, and they do, so there’s gotta be something they can do differently,” Meffert said. “It’s obviously not every single police officer. The problem is the system.”
The coronavirus pandemic loomed over the event, and the vast majority of people wore face masks and maintained physical distancing. The Eau Claire City-County Health Department issued a public health order on Friday prohibiting large gatherings over concerns of COVID-19, but the order excludes “constitutionally protected public gatherings” and political and religious gatherings.
Near the end of the vigil, a few impromptu speakers encouraged further action from all involved. An attendee urged everyone to continue combating police brutality and racial injustice after they left.
“Thank you for being here, but we need to do more,” she said. “We need to keep fighting … Keep coming out, keep showing up.”