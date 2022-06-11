Visual artist Holli Jacobson performs a painting demonstration Friday night in her Banbury Place studio during the 12th annual Banbury Art Crawl in Eau Claire. Jacobson was using a photo as a reference to create an acrylic painting of the confluence of the Eau Claire and Chippewa Rivers. The two-day event, which returned after being canceled the past two years because of COVID-19, attracted 80 vendors displaying a wide variety of art.
