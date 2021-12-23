mm96_2.JPG

This photo from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows the aftermath of a major crash on I-94 Thursday morning. The highway was shut down due to icing from overnight freezing rain.

EAU CLAIRE — A light glaze of ice was enough to turn the morning commute into a nightmare for drivers in the Chippewa Valley area.

Temperatures hovered just below zero overnight at ground level, but slightly warmer air above meant the night’s precipitation fell as rain. It froze on contact with streets, vehicles, and everything else.

Drivers on I-94 were particularly hampered. Multiple crashes led authorities to close both eastbound and westbound lanes between Osseo and Black River Falls.

Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol were not able to immediately estimate the number of vehicles involved.

A statement from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation released just after 10 a.m. described one crash that, remarkably, didn't lead to serious injuries:

"This morning a weather event came through the area dropping freezing rain, which caused icy roadway conditions along the I-94 corridor from Menomonie to Black River Falls. As a result, emergency services responded to multiple crashes, run-offs and jack-knifed semi units. Around 5:45am on I-94 at mile marker 96 the State Patrol and several emergency agencies responded to a multiple vehicle crash. Upon arrival a semi unit was in the median on fire with two passenger vehicles underneath. Several secondary crashes and run-offs occurred in the general vicinity. Passengers of these vehicles are being transported by bus to an alternate safe location. At this time, both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-94 are closed and a re-route has been established."