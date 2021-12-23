EAU CLAIRE — A light glaze of ice was enough to turn the morning commute into a nightmare for drivers in the Chippewa Valley area.
Temperatures hovered just below zero overnight at ground level, but slightly warmer air above meant the night’s precipitation fell as rain. It froze on contact with streets, vehicles, and everything else.
Video from Facebook (🎥 Mike Olsen) of the multi-car crash on I-94 south of Eau Claire (Trempealeau/Jackson Counties). Reportedly 100+ cars/trucks involved. @CBS58 https://t.co/FXF3cSFsv3 pic.twitter.com/Hj30tR07PJ— Mike Curkov (@MikeCurkov) December 23, 2021
Drivers on I-94 were particularly hampered. Multiple crashes led authorities to close both eastbound and westbound lanes between Osseo and Black River Falls.
Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol were not able to immediately estimate the number of vehicles involved.
A statement from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation released just after 10 a.m. described one crash that, remarkably, didn't lead to serious injuries:
"This morning a weather event came through the area dropping freezing rain, which caused icy roadway conditions along the I-94 corridor from Menomonie to Black River Falls. As a result, emergency services responded to multiple crashes, run-offs and jack-knifed semi units. Around 5:45am on I-94 at mile marker 96 the State Patrol and several emergency agencies responded to a multiple vehicle crash. Upon arrival a semi unit was in the median on fire with two passenger vehicles underneath. Several secondary crashes and run-offs occurred in the general vicinity. Passengers of these vehicles are being transported by bus to an alternate safe location. At this time, both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-94 are closed and a re-route has been established."
I 94 and 10 from Wisconsin to Minneapolis closed down due to ice. Cars can't even make it up inclines: pic.twitter.com/18XAyyTB4y— patti steward CrossesWi/ILBorder (@pattisteward) December 23, 2021
there are so many crashes on I-94 due to ice that a huge chunk is just straight-up CLOSED and it’s going to take like 90 minutes longer to get to my parents’ than normal 🙃 pic.twitter.com/x8MoEP1doL— jorts, the cat (@AndiAllOver) December 23, 2021
Travel advisory: Segments of multiple highways south of US 8 in the NWR, including I-94, US 63, US 53, US 10, WIS 35 and WIS 29 are ice covered. If you have to travel, know before you go. Check https://t.co/iIwhVK5fHy for road conditions, buckle up and slow down. pic.twitter.com/5Nd9iQ89DS— WisDOT Northwest Region (@WisDOTnorthwest) December 23, 2021
Major crash on I-94 in Jackson County between Osseo and Northfield. Traffic backups on both sides of the highway. @WEAU13News pic.twitter.com/ENniqfjBIh— Max Cotton (@maxcottontv) December 23, 2021