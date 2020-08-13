CHIPPEWA FALLS — A convicted murderer incarcerated in the Stanley Correctional Institution was convicted Wednesday of starting a fight in the prison.
Ramon Gonzalez, 40, formerly of Gary, Ind., pleaded no contest to in Chippewa County Court with battery by prisoner.
According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred Oct. 30. Gonzalez became angry at an inmate who was using a phone and struck him twice on the head.
Judge Steve Gibbs ordered three years in prison and three years of extended supervision, consecutive to his murder conviction, but Gibbs made that imposed-and-stayed, meaning Gonzalez only serves that sentence if he violates terms of his probation. Gibbs set probation for seven years.
Gonzalez is not allowed to have any contact with the victim. He must pay $518 in court costs. Restitution will be determined within 60 days.
Gonzalez was convicted in Milwaukee County in 2003 of second-degree reckless homicide while using a dangerous weapon and first-degree reckless injury. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision.