Whatever challenges arise, the UW-Stout community will tackle them together, the university's incoming leader said Tuesday.
Chancellor-designate Katherine Frank shared a desire for communication throughout the university during her first formal remarks to faculty and staff Tuesday morning as part of a presentation to begin the spring semester.
Frank will assume duties as chancellor on March 1. She will be the eighth chancellor of the university and first female leader. Frank will take over for former chancellor Bob Meyer, who held the position for five years and retired in August. Patrick Guilfoile has served as interim chancellor since Meyer's departure. Frank previously served as vice president of academic innovation at Central Washington University.
UW-Stout has to learn and grow together as it begins its path forward in order to continue success as challenges are presented, Frank said.
"We all know there are challenges," she said. "Today’s challenges we'll work through them and we’re going to be faced with tomorrow’s challenges. We’re going to be faced with challenges five years from now because this is public education."
Frank has received a number of communications both welcoming her to her new position as well as suggestions of what UW-Stout needs to tackle for the future. She shared a specific message she received that stated UW-Stout is a strong and vibrant university with much to offer and although Frank might not be able to fix all the challenges with a magic wand, her leadership can help the university evolve and grow in the upcoming years.
That process begins with communication, Frank said. There is a messiness that comes with an entire university community aligning around shared goals and the process of reaching those goals.
"I don’t have a magic wand and I’m glad I don’t have magic wand because that messiness is important," Frank said.
Since the announcement of Frank being named the next chancellor, she has been on a listening tour. Her tour has included communication with governance chairs, the chancellor’s cabinet and students. The leadership and staff representatives are deeply committed to the success of the institution, Frank said, but the insight from students can’t be forgotten.
"These are gracious individuals, forward thinking and they’re dialed in," Frank said about students. "They get it and it’s important for us to remember that, to listen to those voices and to react to those voices."
Frank praised the professional development opportunities available for faculty and staff in the two weeks before the start of spring semester classes next Monday. These opportunities help create a vision for the future.
"I’m confident that we are and will continue to be award-winning, ground-breaking leaders as we navigate the path forward to spring 2030," Frank said.
Frank said she is excited to begin the process of moving forward and ready to start working with faculty and staff to keep UW-Stout strong and vibrant.
"We’re in it together," Frank said. "We have high standards, we challenge each other, we hold each other accountable and we’re proud — we’re Stout proud. We’re focused on results."