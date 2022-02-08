Dr. Celine Gounder, professor of medicine and infectious disease at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine and a medical journalist and podcaster, will speak virtually at UW-Eau Claire on Feb. 15.
Gounder will be a guest speaker for the university's Center for Racial and Restorative Justice's "Racing Toward Justice" speaker series.
The event, from 6 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 15, is free and no RSVP or registration is required. It will be livestreamed and accessible from the university's website.
Gounder served on the 2020-21 COVID-19 Advisory Board for the transition team of then-President-elect Joe Biden. She also hosts and produces “American Diagnosis,” a podcast on health and social justice, and “Epidemic,” a podcast about the COVID-19 pandemic, the university said.
Gounder holds a master's degree in epidemiology from the John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and an M.D. from the University of Washington. She spent over 17 years studying tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS and Ebola and has worked as a medical journalist with CNN, MSNBC, Al Jazeera, the New Yorker and The Atlantic.
At the one-hour event, Gounder will make 15 minutes of opening remarks about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by 35 minutes of moderated questions and a 10-minute question-and-answer session with audience members, the university said. Audience questions can be submitted in advance at JUSTICE@uwec.edu, or posted in the Zoom meeting chat during the event.
