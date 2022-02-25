Inflation Nation: 'Great Resignation' helping propel higher prices

The so-called “Great Resignation” of American workers quitting their jobs in record numbers is one of the factors driving supply chain problems and generational increases in inflation for food, cars and other items.
Higher diesel and overall energy costs along with shortages of truck drivers and other supply chain workers are prompting freight and logistics companies to increase wages and fuel surcharges. Those costs get passed to retailers and, eventually, to consumers.
But economists stress inflation and supply chain labor troubles are not stopping grocery store chains from posting monster profits and sales growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A record 47.4 million U.S. workers quit their jobs in 2021. The turnover rates include 11 million employees who voluntarily left their jobs in the logistics, transportation, retail and wholesale trade positions, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which also puts utility positions in with the supply chain grouping.
The sectors are all part of the supply chains that get food and other products from farms, ports and production plants to warehouses, supermarkets and other stores. The staffing problems faced by U.S. ports, trucking companies, logistics firms and grocery stores themselves are also resulting in product delays and shortages. The supply chain and inflationary challenges also extend to new and used cars and other consumer products.
Dearth of drivers
Supply chain sectors have about 1.9 million job openings nationwide — including in the trucking industry, which gets products from ports, farms and factories to store shelves and consumers’ pantries and fridges, according to BLS.
“The lack of labor has just been shooting through the roof,” said Thomas Balzer, president and CEO of the Ohio Trucking Association, of the situation facing his industry.
Balzer said the trucking industry has long battled driver shortages and recruiting and retaining new workers. The situation has gotten worse with labor participation rates not rebounding from the pandemic's depths.
Balzer said before COVID trucking companies would see 10% of their driver positions vacant. That number has increased to 20% to 30%.
The U.S. economy has a shortage of an estimated 80,000 truck drivers, according to Jana Jarvis, president of Oregon Trucking Associations. That is up 20,000 more open jobs than from before the coronavirus pandemic, she said.
“I have a number of my carriers who have equipment parked in their lots because they just can’t get drivers,” Jarvis said.
The openings are part of a surge in available jobs across the U.S. economy. BLS economists reported there were close to 11 million job openings throughout the economy at the end of 2021, the most recent data available.
Higher costs
Consumers at grocery stores have seen significant escalation in prices for scores of items ranging from meats and pet food to cereals, produce and dairy products.
Food prices were up 7% in January and overall prices are up 7.5% compared to a year ago, according to federal inflation numbers released Feb. 10. The U.S. had a 7% inflation rate in 2021 — the highest in 39 years.
Labor shortages across the economy — including among truck drivers and logistics workers — put upward pressures on wages making it more expensive to get products to consumers.
“That will increase the cost of production for the producers,” said Mohammad Ali, an economist and business professor at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.
Balzer said, in response to the labor shortages, truck drivers can make between $50,000 and $100,000 a year and companies are offering signing bonuses as high as $20,000 and retention bonuses as high as $10,000. Still, the industry struggles to make a dent into labor shortages.
Freight and trucking companies and their supply chain partners, such as supermarkets, also have to deal with higher fuel prices.
Diesel gasoline prices are $3.96 per gallon nationally, up more $1.10 from a year ago, according to AAA’s Fuel Gauge Report from Feb. 23. Diesel fuel prices were roughly a dollar cheaper in early 2020 before the pandemic, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
Jarvis said diesel costs in Oregon have hit the $4 per gallon mark. She hasn’t seen energy costs that high in 20 years.
Trucking and freight companies absorb some of those costs but they cannot do that for long and will increase fuel surcharges as gas prices climb, Jarvis said.
Despite the rise in food, energy and other product costs as well as upward pressures on wages, major grocery store chains are reporting expans…
She said trucking companies run on margins of 3% to 5% and they will eventually pass higher fuel costs to their customers — who in turn raise consumer prices. “Absorbing these costs is not something that they can do for very long,” Jarvis said.
Higher fuel prices and labor costs mean higher food prices.
Fed-up workers
So, what is driving the Great Resignation?
Ali said the disparate economic impacts of the pandemic when white-collar office workers got to work at home while often lower-paid service and blue-collar employees were required to go to work were a last straw and boiling point for many workers.
Other economists contend the pandemic magnified workers’ lack of trust in employers and the economic system after decades of stagnant wages for many jobs. The job losses of the pandemic coupled with the lack of health insurance and retirement benefits for lower-wage service jobs contrasted against stock market records, rising real estate prices and the wealthy getting exponentially richer.
“I think that a lot of workers over the last two years or so have realized the labor market and working conditions really weren’t great,” said Michael Snipes, an economist with the University of South Florida’s Sarasota-Manatee campus.
Snipes said the Great Resignation wave started with some frontline sectors, such as restaurants and hotels, hit hard by the 22 million jobs cut during the start of the pandemic.
The trend has spread to other industries, including supply chains, where some workers have seen stagnant wages for years. “Workers as a whole realize we’ve not been treated very fairly the last 40 years,” he said.
Overall, the U.S. economy, which lost 22 million jobs at the start of the pandemic, is still down 2.9 million jobs from pre-COVID levels in Feb. 2020, according to January 2022 data.
Snipes said inflation-saddled workers will also continue to press employers for higher pay as they deal with more expensive grocery, fuel and other prices.
“People are really starting to realize the inflationary pressures. They are saying ‘you are going to have to compensate me to make it worth my time,’ " he said.
The trucking industry also has its own set of workforce challenges inhibiting the hiring of drivers.
Truck drivers are tested for marijuana in their systems under federal regulations. That is disqualifying a lot of workers and applicants, according to industry leaders.
“It doesn’t matter what states say regarding marijuana. That’s still illegal in the eyes of the federal government and that’s still illegal in our world,” Balzer said.
Regulations also require drivers to be 21 or older for interstate hauls. That limits new worker recruitment.
“We can’t go into the high schools. We can’t talk to them,” said Jarvis referring to the age rules discouraging teenagers from considering a trucking career.
There are pushes to ease those age requirements in the face of the severe driver shortages. Numerous trucking and logistics companies across the country also declined or did not respond to requests for comment on labor shortages.