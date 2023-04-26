EAU CLAIRE — A new fund established by the Eau Claire Community Foundation hopes to help law enforcement officers protect their mental health, but it needs some help from the community.
Sue Bornick, the foundation’s executive director, said the fund will be available to the Eau Claire Police Department and the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office on behalf of their employees.
“They’re going to submit the requests to the community foundation,” she said. “The key is going to be donations.”
In a statement announcing the fund’s creation, the foundation said studies show mental health issues pose a substantial challenge to law enforcement. Some suggest officers “may be more likely to die by their own hand than in the line of duty.”
That is, if anything, an understatement. The risk is significant enough that the Centers for Disease Control recognizes an elevated risk of suicide for first responders due to both acute and chronic issues. Specific events can hit hard, causing an immediate crisis. But the accumulation of events also plays a role.
While both the sheriff’s office and the police department do cover mental health appointments, Bornick said the fund is designed to ensure that those who need therapy beyond the initial appointments covered by insurance have access.
“Whenever there’s a crisis like that this fund will provide financial resources,” Bornick said. “We worked with them and came together to establish this fund.”
Bornick sees the new fund as an extension of existing partnerships with local law enforcement. The foundation already has established funds to help with the cost of K-9 officers, the junior police academy and a new community crisis fund.
Funding will not go directly from the foundation to the officers or deputies who need assistance, Bornick stressed. It will go through the sheriff and police chief to their employees. It’s not just for personnel on the street, either. It’s open to officers, 911 operators and staff.
Issues of mental health in law enforcement are not new, but there has been an increasing awareness of them. In 2017, Congress passed the Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act directing federal agencies to collaborate on a report that assessed mental health needs, practices and services for law enforcement agencies.
The report generated by that directive arrived in 2019. It concluded that departments across the country need to specifically work to create “a departmental culture of mental health and wellness.” That’s something Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus said his department works hard on.
“We have several layers of support for our officers. We have a very well-trained and active peer support team,” he said. “We provide post-incident support for our officers.”
That support can range from a debriefing and review to counseling. But he agreed there are incidents that require more time and work than insurance sometimes provides. And that’s where he thinks the new fund will be important.
“Mental health services not covered by those benefits will be covered by this fund,” he said.
There’s another benefit that might not be so obvious. The fact the fund is designed to be community-supported sends a message. Rokus called it “incredibly uplifting” to know people are willing to help.
There is no specific goal for the fund, but Bornick said it will need to be substantial enough to ensure it can handle demand. “You need a sustainable amount to keep a steady flow of grants going out,” she said.
The speed with which the fund came together surprised even those involved.
“This happened so fast,” Bornick said. “Once we got the initial conversations we realized it needed to get up and running.”
And it may not stop with just the local departments. The long term goal is to expand to include others in the region. There isn’t a timeline for that, though, and any expansions will depend in large part on the scale of community donations.
Donations can be made either through the fund’s page on the Eau Claire Community Foundation website at eccfwi.org, or by check to the ECCF/Mental Health for Law Enforcement mailed to the foundation at 306 S. Barstow St., Suite 104, Eau Claire, WI 54701.