CHIPPEWA FALLS — An inmate at the Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility has been charged with sexually assaulting another inmate at the prison in May 2019.
Thomas K. Morris, 33, formerly of Elkhorn, was charged in Chippewa County Court with third-degree sexual assault. Morris will return to court Jan. 5.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim told prison staff that Morris raped him in a bathroom in the facility. When interviewed by authorities, Morris admitted to the sexual act, but claimed it was consensual.
Court records show that Morris was convicted in Walworth County in 2013 of armed robbery and was ordered to serve eight years in prison and eight years of extended supervision.