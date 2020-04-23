CHIPPEWA FALLS — An inmate at the Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility escaped from the prison Thursday afternoon, but was quickly apprehended.
Chippewa County Lt. Mark Bauman said the dispatch center received a call from the prison at 1:14 p.m. Thursday, saying that an inmate had escaped and was last seen running south and east, away from the prison.
It was later reported the inmate was seen in a black Toyota and was traveling east on Highway 29. A deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the inmate increased his speed. Several other deputies arrived, and the inmate slowed and came to a stop near mile marker 89. He was taken into custody without incident.
It was later learned that the vehicle had been stolen.
Bauman didn’t divulge the name of the inmate.
The Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility is prison where inmates are treated for chemical dependency issues before they are released from the Department of Corrections custody.