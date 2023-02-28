EAU CLAIRE — For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 200 international students are studying at UW-Eau Claire.
With 215 international students on campus this year, that total is up nearly 17% from the previous year. Prior to the pandemic, totals typically fell around 250.
According to Colleen Marchwick, director of the Center for International Education at UW-Eau Claire, the university saw a 10-year high in international student enrollment just before the pandemic hit in 2019, with 282. Between fall of 2019 and fall of 2021, that total dropped 31.5% to 193.
“During COVID, students went home,” stated Marchwick in an email to the Leader-Telegram. “Some took courses online while others dropped out. Also, staff in Admissions and CIE were not able to travel abroad to recruit (sic) students or visit our dual degree partners.”
Marchwick said there are currently 38 countries represented among UW-Eau Claire’s international students. The university has 90 students from China, 22 from Malaysia, 17 from India, 11 from Korea and one or two from many others.
Recruitment efforts of international students at the university include promoting UW-Eau Claire’s programming and safe community; touting a strong Intensive English Program; and running an international buddy program, where new international students are partnered with current students to help them with the transition.
The university also offers its Host Friend Program, which partners interested students with members of the community. Homestays were not an option during the pandemic, though.
“For both domestic and international students, the chance to see the world through someone else’s perspective has academic, personal, and professional benefits,” Marchwick stated. “Having your perspective challenged and stretching yourself to see the world in a new way can be upsetting for both domestic and international students. However, having that experience with the support of guidance of faculty and staff can assist both domestic and international students in their learning and development.”
Though it can be hard to say for certain, Marchwick hopes to see international student enrollment numbers reach pre-pandemic levels by spring 2024.
National trends also appear to be on the rise. According to National Center for Education Statistics data, there were 1,075,469 enrolled international students in the United States during the 2019-2020 school year. That total dropped to 914,095 in 2020-2021. In 2021-2022, however, totals climbed slightly to 948,519.
Across the state of Wisconsin, there were 11,949 enrolled international students in 2022 — up 4.5% from the year prior.
