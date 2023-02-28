022522_dr_UWEC_1a

Students walk to class on UW-Eau Claire’s campus on last winter. International student enrollment totals are on the rise, surpassing 200 for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 200 international students are studying at UW-Eau Claire.

With 215 international students on campus this year, that total is up nearly 17% from the previous year. Prior to the pandemic, totals typically fell around 250.

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.