A UW Shared Services investigation into a gender discrimination complaint filed against a UW-Eau Claire vice chancellor found insufficient evidence that he violated the university’s sexual violence and sexual harassment policy or bullied employees.
A former UW-Eau Claire employee filed the complaint Feb. 3 against Albert Colom, UW-Eau Claire vice chancellor of enrollment. Colom announced his resignation Feb. 24 and will stay on as a salaried employee until September. His yearly salary is $188,426.
Angie Swenson-Holzinger, a former associate director of advising, filed a formal complaint against Colom on Feb. 3, Swenson-Holzinger’s last day as a university employee. Swenson-Holzinger’s complaint described a culture of fear and bullying that led to a toxic work environment under Colom’s leadership.
In a memo Thursday, Teresa O’Halloran, UW-Eau Claire affirmative action officer and Title IX coordinator, said she reviewed the report and dismissed the matter according to UW-Eau Claire’s discrimination, harassment and retaliation policy. The dismissal can be appealed in writing within 15 days.
Swenson-Holzinger told the Leader-Telegram Thursday that she does not plan to appeal.
Two investigators led the investigation for Shared Services, which is part of the UW System, and sent an eight-page report Wednesday to UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James. The report includes information based on interviews with current and former UW-Eau Claire employees, and documents and submissions regarding Colom’s reputation and character.
“Colom may have created challenging work environments for the employees that he supervised,” the report reads. “But the information gathered does not show that Colom bullied his direct reports. The evidence also shows that Colom could have communicated better with his direct reports to make it easier for them to work with him; however, we find that his weaknesses as a communicator are not grounds for finding that Colom was a bully.”
Schmidt shared the report’s findings with university members Thursday and released a statement.
“As Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, it is my responsibility to be a steward of this institution’s most valued assets — our employees, our faculty and our students,” the statement read in part. “My administration and I are deeply committed to the ideals of an equitable, inclusive and diverse workplace where all employees are treated with respect and dignity. We will continue to nurture our campus culture of caring and respect.”
Shared Services investigators interviewed Colom, Swenson-Holzinger and several current and former UW-Eau Claire employees, including Schmidt and Heather Kretz, former director of admissions. Kretz was one of five UW-Eau Claire admissions staffers who resigned in January 2019 because of what they deemed a toxic workplace led by Colom. According to the former staff members, Colom led a divisive culture of fear and bullying that valued personal loyalty above all else, outwardly praising coworkers but humiliating them behind closed doors.
Colom’s position was created in fall 2018 following comprehensive restructuring undertaken by university leadership to better meet long-term recruitment and retention challenges. He oversaw several divisions, including admissions, the advising, retention and career center, athletics, Blugold Central, recreation and sport operations and housing and residence life.
The report includes summaries of interviews with several staff members, including Billy Felz, special assistant to vice chancellor Colom.
“According to Felz, Colom liked to move fast, to make changes quickly,” the report states. “Colom frequently changed his mind. In contrast, Swenson-Holzinger was cautious when changing how students were advised. Swenson-Holzinger was careful, methodical, and contemplative; Colom was not.”
During an interview with Staci Heidtke, associate director of Career Services and current interim director of Advising and Career Services, “Heidtke stated that Colom treated her and Swenson-Holzinger differently,” the report states. “Colom had reasonable expectations for Heidtke but not always for Swenson-Holzinger.
For example, Colom wanted Swenson-Holzinger to think of more efficient ways to supervise her 30 direct reports so she would be available when he needed her to do something. Heidtke said that one of Colom’s strengths was that he was willing to be an agent of change (and he wanted directors to understand his ideas). A weakness was that Colom sometimes spoke without thinking.”
The report mentions the inability of Colom and Swenson-Holzinger to have productive conversations.
“Given their different perceptions, Colom should have tried to communicate better,” it reads. “Moreover, Colom should have disclosed his inability to connect with Swenson-Holzinger so that he could have been provided with counseling on how to better communicate with her and with the other employees who thought that Colom discouraged them from providing him with feedback.”
Investigators concluded that Colom led a challenging work environment but his behavior did not violate university or system policy.
“The evidence gathered in this investigation showed that several women supervised by Colom liked the way that he encouraged them to be creative; to make needed changes; and to think outside the box,” the report states. “The information gathered also showed that some of Colom’s direct reports (both women and men) had negative experiences with Colom similar to Swenson-Holzinger’s experiences … With respect to Swenson-Holzinger’s allegation that at a minimum Colom created ‘negative work environments,’ the investigators recognize that because of his management style, Colom created a challenging work environment for the employees that he supervised. But his creation of challenging work environments is not evidence of conduct for which he should have been sanctioned.”
Swenson-Holzinger expressed disappointment in the results of the investigation but said she “didn’t expect anything different, unfortunately.”
Regardless of the outcome, Swenson-Holzinger felt confident in her decision to file a complaint.
“I spoke up when I needed to,” Swenson-Holzinger said. “I sleep well at night knowing I did that.”
In the past few months, Swenson-Holzinger said she has heard from some of Colom’s former coworkers at other universities thanking her for speaking out. She said some current UW-Eau Claire employees have contacted her, saying the campus atmosphere improved after Colom resigned and began working remotely.
Swenson-Holzinger hopes her decision showed that employees can voice concerns, but she said UW-Eau Claire must better address how to build a culture where people can speak out freely without fear of retribution.
“The fact that this behavior was allowed to go on … and really the only change that took place was when the media took hold of the story, is really concerning,” Swenson-Holzinger said.
In his statement Thursday, Schmidt said he looks forward to working with Warren Anderson, vice chancellor for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion and Student Affairs, “to develop a long-term plan to help improve campus climate as part of his overall task force work.”