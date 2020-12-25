Growing up in the mid 50’s-60’s, each holiday adhered to the same traditions.
Our extended family gathered at my grandparents’ house dressed for dinner; pearls, perfume, and neckties, all settled around one long table that grew with each family addition.
Everyone had a special place. With Grandpa at the head of the table, mine was just to his right.
The table was set with the best china, crystal, and silver, but no centerpiece as the entire space was laden with holiday food. While the table talk was lively, good-natured, and inclusive, for me the most anticipated part of any holiday was doing the dishes!
After the meal and dessert, the aunts and “old-enough” daughters retreated to the small sun-drenched kitchen.
Donning handmade cotton aprons, some of which are still used today, and unfolding white flour sack towels, one would take one’s place in the scrape, wash, rinse, dry, put away dish line.
The big clean-up began. It was here that the real-life conversations took place. Worries and wonders. Joys and dreams. Problems and plans. Sometimes even a secret was whispered within the trusted female clan.
As dirty dishes kept appearing, the sharing continued seamlessly from one topic to another.
It was soon discovered that Grandma saved up dirty dishes, squirreling them away in the cold oven and basement stairwell, knowing the dish team would complete the task.
Thus, doing the dishes could take hours!
In such simple things many gifts were imparted; a sense of belonging, knowing there were folks who would always welcome me, love me, and call me their own.
So today, I strive to continue the tradition to hold close those I can, sharing time, love, and, oh yes, the dishes!