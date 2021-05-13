The turkey call is a handsome object. A circular chip of Pennsylvania slate framed in a stained black walnut “pot.” A hunter holds the call in one palm, and with the other hand skillfully drags a wooden wand over the surface of the slate creating a noise that allegedly mimics the “sultry” chirps of a turkey hen signaling her openness to any nearby Romeos. I gleaned all this from the call’s packaging before purchasing the item from a local hardware store.
I was encouraged to do so because for the past month or so, turkeys have been crisscrossing our property with regularity. Turkeys greet us in the morning as we drive into Eau Claire to deliver the kids to school.
Turkeys strut past the dining room window without a care in the world, foraging in our front lawn. Sometimes, it seems to me that the turkeys and our chickens are simpatico, or perhaps in cahoots. Both species of birds will amiably free-range within 20 yards of one another as if they were members of the same flock.
About two weeks ago, my wife woke me from a blissful sleep and pointed immediately outside the bedroom window. A fat tom stood below the window in full strut, feathers arrayed, moving as slowly and deliberately as an automaton turkey. I could have easily dropped a dictionary out the window and slayed the beast. Thanksgiving dinner in the freezer in April.
No, no. I couldn’t do that, obviously. That would have been poaching. Months ago, I had applied to hunt in the spring season and my particular week happens to be right now. Hence the turkey call.
The turkey call’s manufacturer encouraged me to practice. Anytime a turkey was spotted around our house, I slipped onto our back porch and crept into a camouflaged position. Behind a wood pile, say, or crouched down behind a support beam, making myself small. Then I’d go to work on that call, scratching away at the slate with slightly more finesse than a kid dragging his fingernails across the chalkboard at school.
The results of my amateur calling could be categorized somewhere between inconclusive and ineffectual, possibly even ruinous. At times, it did appear that turkeys were running directly away from me. Other times, turkeys seemed to be hiding. Others casually drifted off, like we were two people at a party, and after five minutes of conversation I had proven myself dull or offensive. Worse, while a turkey turned its back and sashayed away from our porch, I’d continue calling, like a partygoer desperate for a date. And desperation is, as any adult will tell you, not particularly attractive. I imagined my neighbors, many of them successful turkey hunters, standing on their back decks, shaking their heads in disapproval while listening to me painfully fill the surrounding fields and forests with my amateur chirping. I hoped none would shoot in the general direction of the unseen turkey who may have sounded mortally wounded or heartbroken.
I’ve written before about my lack of hunting prowess and my ignorance in this department certainly extends to turkey hunting. This year, my 41st on the planet, will mark my inaugural turkey hunt. I have no great desire necessarily to kill a turkey, which might seem antithetical to my goal. Actually, I always delight in seeing turkeys on our property. But what I’m interested in above all else is gaining a new skill and spending time in the woods. In his documentary, “Stars in the Sky,” writer and hunter Steven Rinella postulates that the rising interest in organic and family-farm raised food is subconsciously a reaction by modern humans to somehow return to an earlier hunter-gatherer heritage. This notion resonates deeply with me. I know, for example, that our family’s 23 chickens do not in any way constitute farming, but it is a tiny step closer to the source. As is the garden in our backyard badly in need of weeding. Or the dozen apples trees I’ve planted these past few years. None of these little actions make our family food-independent, nor do they approach the commitment, knowledge, suffering and doggedness of farmers. But, in a world further and further detached from its food systems, it isn’t harmful, and maybe in fact, a bit helpful.
The same morning this writing goes to press, I will be sitting in the woods near Strum with turkey-whisperer Paul Gullicksrud, who also happens to be my wife’s uncle and the owner of Robbe’s IGA. Through the years, Paul has offered to be my turkey-hunting mentor but for reasons of work or parenting, I haven’t been able to peel away from my everyday responsibilities. But as you read this, imagine us in a blind, or sitting together against a wide oak trunk. Close your eyes and imagine that pre-dawn or early morning forest. Imagine the light working its way through new green leaves. If you then imagine hearing a convincing turkey hen cluck or purr, if you hear the sound of a “sultry” turkey hen looking for a love connection, you’ll know that it isn’t this writer, who will be nervously scanning the forest in search of his first turkey unwittingly approaching a double-barreled demise.