Authorities in Jackson County are investigating the second attempted robbery in Black River Falls in the past two weeks.
The Jackson County sheriff’s office responded to the Holiday Gas Station, 448 N. Water St., at 11 p.m. Wednesday on a report that two males entered the store and attempted to steal money. Witnesses stated that a handgun and a knife were shown during the robbery. Both suspects fled the scene on foot.
On Nov. 21, the Corner Store in Black River Falls was robbed after two males took keys to the business from a worker.
The worker reported she was confronted by the suspects when she was taking garbage out at closing time. One of the males implied that he had a weapon though none was displayed.
The worker was forced to sit in the car with a suspect sitting behind her while the other suspect went into the store. The store owner reported money and merchandise were taken.
The sheriff's office and the Black River Falls Police Department are conducting a joint investigation into these incidents.
Anyone with information should contact the sheriff's office at 715-284-5357.