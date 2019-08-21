BLACK RIVER FALLS — Two people were arrested Wednesday after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office’s emergency response team served a search warrant at a home in Black River Falls.
Law enforcement officers arrested Charles W. Sarmiento, 32, and Sierra D. McKee, 23, both of Black River Falls. Sarmiento is facing possible charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, possession of meth, drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
McKee is facing charges of possessing drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
The search warrant was conducted at 5:47 a.m. at a home at 438 Chestnut St., “based on a drug investigation that Jackson County Sheriff’s Office detectives had been working on for several months,” a press release states. The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Black River Falls Police Department assisted at the scene.