Chippewa Valley Republican state Reps. Rob Summerfield and Jesse James announced their candidacies for re-election on Wednesday.
Summerfield, of Bloomer, is serving his second term representing the 67th Assembly District.
“I’m no stranger to the unique challenges we face, especially now," Summerfield said in a news release. "Everyone has been hit hard recently, so during this trying time, I am especially proud to work with my local community leaders and Capitol colleagues to keep Wisconsin moving forward.”
Summerfield is a local small business owner in Bloomer; helping run and manage Two Acres Supper Club and Chippewa Valley Land Title, among other businesses, for more than 14 years.
Among his accomplishments in the past session, the news release states, are helping to secure additional broadband grants for the Chippewa Valley; ushering through legislation to expand telehealth access and use; serving on the bipartisan Speaker’s Task Force on Water Quality; increasing healthcare reimbursements for nursing homes and personal care workers; introducing and passing a bill to improve water infrastructure at Lake Wissota and other state parks; and advocating for and helping obtain funding for the planned UW-Eau Claire health sciences building.
James, of Altoona, was first elected to represent the 68th Assembly District in 2018.
"It has been an honor to listen to, learn, and fight for the people throughout the Chippewa Valley ... But there are many things I am still passionate about, and I want to see get done,” James said in a news release.
James, the former Altoona police chief, said he is committed to increasing options for affordable healthcare, ensuring children have safe, and high quality schools, and fighting the drug epidemic.