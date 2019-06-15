Ted Krenzke of Rice Lake describes his granddaughter as “remarkably bright,” and said that when his family gets together and plays Trivial Pursuit everyone wants her on their team.
“Jeopardy!” viewers know why Krenzke’s granddaughter, Emma Boettcher, is in demand on game night. She is the University of Chicago librarian who defeated the second most winning Jeopardy! champion of all time during an episode aired June 4.
Boettcher correctly answered “who is Marlowe?” to the Final Jeopardy! question on Shakespeare’s “As You Like It,” and accepted a congratulatory high five from 32-time champion James Holzhauer. Boettcher went on to win twice more and finished with a three-game prize total of $97,002.
Boettcher was not allowed to tell anyone the results of the game before it aired. She kept the secret from her grandparents, Ted and Helen Krenzke, as well as her sister, since the original taping on March 12. Her parents were at the taping and were under the same secrecy conditions.
Krenzke said he had an inkling about the results, though, as when he was talking to Boettcher’s mother the Sunday before the episode aired she had mentioned planning a watch party at their home near Philadelphia.
Krenzke figured if she was putting together a party, there must be something to celebrate.
Boettcher graduated from Princeton and received a master’s degree in information science from the University of North Carolina. She also, Ted said, does the Friday and Saturday New York Times crosswords with no erasers and no references.
According to The Daily Princetonian, Boettcher will use her winnings to pay off loans and to make church and alumni donations.