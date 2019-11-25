CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Jim Falls couple charged last week with misdemeanors for mistreating animals has now been charged with two felonies for child neglect.
Scott T. Troestler and Erin J. Troestler, both 30, 21609 152nd Ave., were each charged with two counts of chronic neglect of a child in Chippewa County Court. When law enforcement searched their home, they found the residence was filled with urine and feces.
According to the criminal complaint, EMS officials searched the home Oct. 16, and two of them stated it was the “worst residence they each had seen in their careers by far.” The children were removed from the residence, and 22 dogs or cats were removed.
Officials found the home had no running water or functioning toilets. Piles of dog feces were found on the floor. Cats were climbing through a hole in the floor to go outside. Black mold was discovered. In the bathroom, human feces and urine was found. The toddlers’ beds were dirty.
The Troestlers return to court in January.