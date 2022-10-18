CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Jim Falls man has been arrested for his fifth drunken-driving offense.
Lawrence A. Walker, 58, 19544 165th Ave., appeared for a bond hearing Monday in Chippewa County Court on possible charges of OWI-5th offense, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Judge Ben Lane set a $250 cash bond and orderered Walker to return to court Nov. 29; Walker posted the bond Tuesday. No police report was readily available Tuesday describing the arrest.
Court records show Walker was convicted of his fourth drunken-driving offense in 2002 and he was ordered to serve 159 days in jail and complete 200 hours of community service.
Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com
