CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Jim Falls man has been arrested for his sixth drunk-driving offense.
Donald G. McElroy, 56, 18969 200th St., appeared for a bond hearing Wednesday in Chippewa County Court on a possible charge of OWI-6th offense. Judge Steve Cray released him on a signature bond, with a requirement he take daily preliminary breath thests. McElroy will return to court Dec. 17.
The Chippewa Falls Police Department was the arresting agency. A police report of the incident was not immediately available Friday.